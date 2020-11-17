UrduPoint.com
Govt To Introduce Electronic Voting System For Transparent Elections: Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 09:45 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the government is committed to introduce the electronic voting system to conduct the elections in fair, free and transparent manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the government is committed to introduce the electronic voting system to conduct the elections in fair, free and transparent manner.

It was top most priority of the government to hold the elections in the country in peaceful and transparent manner that's why Prime Minister Imran Khan held an important press conference with an announcement to introduce electronic voting system, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government was sincere in making legislation for electoral reforms as it was mandatory to bring transparency in the system.

The Gilgit-Baltistan general elections were held in transparent manner as no incident of rigging was occurred in it, he added.

He said the people of GB had rejected the narrative of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the polls.

He said PM Imran Khan came into power by struggling 22 years and his government would complete its constitutional term.

Those were involved in corrupt practices could not get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, he assured.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership wanted to ruin the country.

