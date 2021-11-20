Govt to introduce gas distribution procedure: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said the domestic demand of gas was being increased day by day for which the government was introducing a distribution procedure of gas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said the domestic demand of gas was being increased day by day for which the government was introducing a distribution procedure of gas.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the consumption of gas increased three per cent in every winter season and the government was making all out efforts to meet the domestic demand of gas. There was no link of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) with the shortage of Sui gas, he clarified.

The minister said the provision of gas to domestic consumers during the winter season was the first priority while secondly industry.

He said unfortunately 70 per cent population was deprived of gas facility while only 28 per cent were availing this facility till date.

The minister said the government would receive two extra Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes in coming month to fulfill the requirement of the gas in the country. He said LNG was only being supplied to power plants and factories because it was expensive as compared to other sources.

He said the incumbent government was going to introduce virtual gas pipe line system of LNG in the country which would be helpful to overcome the energy shortage.

Hammad Azhar said during the last three years a continuous propaganda campaign was launched regarding the LNG against the incumbent government.

The past regimes had set up expensive power plants in the country unnecessarily which was the major cause of increasing the prices of electricity, he alleged.

The minister said today the entire nation was bearing the brunt of wrong decisions of the past governments, adding, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not set up any expensive project or signed agreement with any company.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for expensive electricity in the country because they had made high price agreements with distributing electricity companies during their last tenure.