Govt to introduce investment-friendly policies in budget to enhance growth, generate maximum job opportunities: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government would introduce investment-friendly policies in the upcoming budget to improve the growth rate and provide maximum employment opportunities to people.

While talking to media persons here, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi remarked that the economic indicators were improving despite coronavirus. He stated that the growth rate dropped significantly in the neighbouring country (India) and about 10 million people faced unemployment, due to pandemic. However, Pakistan's economy responded despite first, second and third wave of coronavirus and the growth rate was about 4 per cent. Record sale of motorcycles, tractors, cement and some other things was observed. Similarly, the stock market is witnessing an upward trend and it is an expression of investors confidence in the policies of the incumbent government.

Responding to a question about inflation, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that the government was trying its best to improve productivity, expand growth and address the issue of inflation. He hoped that the government would control inflation within next few months. He, however, criticised the past governments for pursuing unrealistic policies and damaging the country's economy. Opposition's criticism on the issue of inflation, the Opposition should share its fair suggestions, said Qureshi and added that the government would consider their suggestions.

To another question about the support of angry PTI parliamentarian for the approval of the upcoming budget, Qureshi stated that the PTI government was not worried. Those who were elected on the symbol of Bat, would surely vote in favour of the budget.

About internal rifts in PML N, Qureshi stated that there was a clear rift between Shahbaz Sharif and Maryum Nawaz. Similarly, differences could also be observed in PPP, he said and stated that Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, also voiced on the policy of PPP during Senate polls.

There was also a difference of opinion between PPP and PML N which also resulted in the division of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). PDM was a temporary alliance and it was bound to failure, said Qureshi.

About alleged corruption in the ring-road project, Qureshi stated that PTI government had zero tolerance against corruption. PTI's manifesto is to hold corrupt people accountable, and it would continue the fair and free investigation in this regard, stated Qureshi. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan as well as in the region. He, however, hinted that some elements were playing the role of spoiler in the peace process.

Responding to another question about the irrigation water issue, Qureshi stated that the provinces were availing water share as per water accord. He, however, stated that PPP was raising water issue to hide its bad governance especially in "Kacha" areas of Sindh.

The minister for foreign affairs stated that there was a similarity between issues of Palestine and Kashmir and he raised both issues at international forums. Pakistan role in following recommendations on FATF was also acknowledged by the Asian Pacific Group in its recent report. He hoped that Pakistan would be out of FATF's grey list very soon.

Pakistan also wished to have good ties with neighbouring India. However, the Indian government will have to review its policy on Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir was an international dispute and it should be resolved as per resolutions of the United Nations.

About propaganda on social media against the country's institutions, the FM stated that EU Disinfo lab had exposed India's nefarious propaganda against Pakistan which aimed at creating internal unrest. India did not want to see Pakistan flourishing economically. Qureshi however lauded Pakistani youth for competing for the fake propaganda amicably.