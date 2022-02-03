UrduPoint.com

Govt To Introduce Judicial Reforms Soon: Farogh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Govt to introduce judicial reforms soon: Farogh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Farogh Naseem on Thursday said the government will soon introduce reforms in judicial system.

All bar councils and associations should come forward in supporting government's efforts for judicial reforms, he said while talking to a private news channel.

All the lawyers' forums should join hands with the government to introduce new laws in larger public interests.

He said for provision of speedy justice to people, it was need of the hour to introduce modern technology, reforms in laws.

