Govt To Introduce Kalash Marriage Act: CM Aide

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Govt to introduce Kalash Marriage Act: CM aide

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minorities Wazir Zada Tuesday said that government was introducing Kalash Marriage Act keeping in view the traditions and rituals being followed by Kalash community members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minorities Wazir Zada Tuesday said that government was introducing Kalash Marriage Act keeping in view the traditions and rituals being followed by Kalash community members.

He said this after inking the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect with Chairman Pak Council of World Religion, Qari Roohullah Madni.

He said that renowned lawyer, Nabiag Kalash Advocate would be hired to draft the marriage act adding suggestions and proposals of local elders and community leaders would also be invited.

CM aide that traditions of Kalash tribe would be kept in mind while drafting the marriage act that would be tabled in provincial legislature after completing legal requirements.

He said that marriage act would provide legal protection to traditions of Kalash tribe and also promote mutual coexistence and interfaith harmony.

He said that provincial government of PTI was tirelessly endeavoring to facilitate minorities and providing chances to them for development.

Pakistan

