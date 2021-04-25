Govt to introduce Kissan Card to improve financial condition of farmers, agriculture sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill said that the government was introducing a special package for farmers with an aim to improve their living standard and promote agriculture sector.

Under this package, the farmers will obtain direct subsidy on seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and some other tools. He expressed these views while holding press conference, here on Sunday. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Aamir Dogar, Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi and some other local leaders were also present. The farmers were gaining best prices against their produce during the on-going tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Gill remarked that April 25 was very important day in political history of the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan, had laid foundation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on April 25, 1996, with vision to facilitate the poor and put country on way leading to matchless progress and prosperity.

Shehbaz Gill stated that the incumbent government honoured its pledge to empower South Punjab.

About South Punjab uplift, Shehbaz Gill remarked that five hospitals were being constructed in the region. Similarly, jobs quota has also been enhanced for South Punjab. Responding to a question about inflation, he stated that the prices of different commodities reduced remarkably. The government controlled inflation during Ramzan, he said adding that tomato, onion and other commodities were available against Rs 20 per kilogramme.

Similarly, eggs and other commodities prices were also witnessing downward trend.

The government also took action against sugar mafia although the mafia was threatening to create sugar shortage in markets, said Gill. He stated that the government was committed to punish such mafias in the country.

To another question about Namoos-e-Rasalat (Peace Be Upon Him), he informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Saudi Arabia soon and discussed with the matter with Saudi leaderships. Similarly, the government wrote letters to heads of different Muslim countries to raise joint voice on Namoos-e-Rasalat (Peace Be Upon Him).

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Aamir Dogar also spoke and stated that PTI government took practical steps to empower and give identity to South Punjab. He remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of South Punjab secretariat on April 26. Dogar added that masses problems would be resolved locally, at South Punjab Secretariat. Dogar also hinted that government was introducing Kissan Card to shift benefit of subsidy directly to the farmers. He observed that the Kissan Card would surely help abolishing role of middlemen.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi also hinted that there would be separate annual development plan for South Punjab in the budget. He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce mega package of Rs 33 billion the visit.