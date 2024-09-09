Govt To Introduce Legislation For Economic Development, Political Stability: Talal
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that the government would introduce legislation for the betterment of economy, political stability and eradication of terrorism
Talking to the media, he said that despite preparations for six moths the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) could manage to hold just a small show near Sangjani on Sunday. The people had rejected the party as evident from the fact that it had failed to fill the small ground.
The nation, in fact, wanted accountability of the PTI leadership for May 9 riots, besides corruption scams of 190 million Pounds, Toshakhana, tsunami tree programme and the Peshawar Metro, he added.
Senator Talal said that the PTI leaders were doing politics of protests, sit-ins and violence.
Its activists attacked the personnel of Islamabad Police on Sunday night and they would have to face legal action on that count.
He claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur only knew to play gimmicks and overplay serious issues, and condemned him for using derogatory language in his speech at the Sangjani meeting.
Talal alleged that the KP government used public money and machinery for the PTI meeting instead of using the same for the uplift of the deprived people of province.
He said the PTI leaders would have to face the consequences for violation of the law.
The government, he said, would not allow anyone to create chaos and hurl threats to the national institutions in the name of so-called peaceful protest.
