Govt to introduce media courts

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has announced that the government is considering to establish media courts.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan considers media his partner.

She said that the government we will partner with media over national narrative.

Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan also had a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

In their meeting, they discussed the overall situation of Sindh and the development projects under the Federal government.

After the meeting, Firdous Ashiq Awan held a press conference and expressed her happiness over Pakistan Broadcast Association's (PBA) willingness to show a positive image of Pakistan.

As a media owner, they have the patriotism in them, the owners of media houses are raising the slogan of Pakistan comes first, she said.

Firdous said that media persons are standing with the government for national unity.

They are helping convey the state’s narrative to the public.

In court cases, we lose time and resources therefore we need media courts that will only look into matters related to media, she said.