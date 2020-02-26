Govt to introduce metric-tech as discipline in Islamabad from next academic year: Dr Nasir Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) The government is going to introduce technical subjects parallel to science and art disciplines' optional subjects in selected educational institutions in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from the next academic year, said National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Dr Nasir Khan on Wednesday.He said this during a briefing to media persons regarding NAVTTC plan to introduce more than 1,000 technical programs in over 100 technical institutions across Pakistan for the youth under the government special initiative to empower youth in Islamabad.He said matric-tech will be helpful not only to open additional options for students but will be helpful to facilitate marginalize community youth to make themselves skilled according to the industrial demand.Initially the technical subjects are being in introduce for 15 educational institutional, of which seven from Islamabad and four each from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The NAVTTC is taking these selected regions as model and later, the discipline would be introduced to the rest of the country's educational institutions.Work on syllabus preparations has been completed and courses will be introduced from the session which is going to start from April this year.Dr Nasir said 30 percent quota has been allocated for female youth in all programs, adding that persons with disabilities, widows, and transgender persons have special share in all training programs.

They have established strong networking with all relevant educational and technical institutions and record of the trained and educated youth is available with the NAVTTC.

They are collaborating with the relevant institutions in order to provide skilled youth to industry.Talking about deficiencies, he said Pakistan lacks relevance trained and skilled labor force as compared to its competitors, adding that this deficiency impacts remittance after any political development abroad.

We have a large number diasporas but for international market skills matters than the number. Dr Khan said, "Our focus in to increase skilled labour force which can get job opportunities at national and international level."Dr Nasir said, "National institutions will provide us data of qualified youth and we will asses where this educated youth relevant with industry."In the initial phase we are bring international trainers who we provide training to over 200 local trainers who will be used to train other trainers across the country, he added.The industry current annual requirement is around 2 million but we are unable to meet this requirement due to lack of training facilities.

The project will be completed in 20 months with Rs9.8 billion budget.