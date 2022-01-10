Govt. to introduce modernize traffic control system for tourists soon: Hassan Khawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar Monday said government would soon introduce modernize traffic control system to facilitate tourists in future.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that Punjab government will develop a better system by identifying the flaws in the existing system from the tragedy that took the lives of 22 tourists trapped in their vehicles by heavy snowfall in Murree.

He also stressed that there is dire need to modernize 'regulatory structure' and bring reforms in traffic as well as rescue 1122 department for better management of emergency situations.

Hassan Khawar said that government would soon launch an awarness drive to educate people about the route and travel during the snowfall and for safe drive to tourist spots in winters through media platforms .

Replying a question, he said that all roads are being cleared and travel advisory for citizens would be issued soon with the consultation of all department.