Govt To Introduce Pension Reforms To Lessen Burden: Law Minister
Published May 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the government would introduce pension reforms to lessen the burden on economy.
The structural reforms in the institutions were part of government’s agenda as per the vision of the Prime Minister, he said, adding that practical steps were need of hour for economic growth.
The minister stated this while addressing a press conference here.
He said that political and economic stability were interconnected, adding that the Parliament should also adopt the pension reforms unanimously.
The Parliament, he said, had introduced first legislation with regard to tax collection. Now it was an internationally admitted fact that only a country with economic stability would progress, he added.
The minister said that a committee had been formed on pension reforms which would view the different proposals regarding it.
He said that the pension reforms would be implemented in every government institution across the board.
Nothing was going on under the carpet, he said, adding that the decisions would be shared with the public.
