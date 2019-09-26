Govt to introduce policy for orphanages

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The government is intending to introduce a comprehensive policy with regard to orphanages which would include shelter, education and healthcare for the deserving orphans.

According to details, under this policy special attention would be paid to the needs of orphans such as they would need homes for living and protection, get access to some of the basic services and to have some form of guidance to support them in their lives and healthcare facilities, an official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) told APP here on Thursday.

He further said children growing without any guidance become vulnerable to street crime and other illegal activities.