Govt To Introduce Public Sharing Bicycle System In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) To promote cycling the government of the Punjab has decided to introduce "Public Sharing Bicycle System" for the first time in Lahore.

City district government sources told APP that keeping in mind smog, the Punjab government has marked a comprehensive plan to promote cycling.

In this connection, a public sharing bicycle system will be introduced on the model of Dubai and Turkey, they said.

National and international companies will present their plan on the bicycle sharing system and online procedure will also be developed for renting out bicycles. The bicycle system would be implemented in the current financial year, the sources said. The program includes both docking and dock-less systems, where docking systems allow users to rent a bike from a dock.

