Govt To Introduce Reforms For Transparency In Electoral Process: Farrukh

Sun 20th June 2021 | 10:10 PM

Govt to introduce reforms for transparency in electoral process: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the government was ready to introduce reforms in the Parliament to ensure transparency in electoral process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the next elections would be held under Parliament Act to make them transparent.

He said the incumbent government intended to take opposition along for the national cause to initiate debate on various issues in the Parliament excluding the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation in their corruption cases.

Farrukh Habib said the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were showing non-serious attitude in the legislation on many issues, adding they were only interested in getting production orders for their corrupt lawmakers.

Replying to a question, he asked the PML-N lawmakers to explain as to why they protested during the budgetary speech of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and termed the act beyond perception and comprehension.

