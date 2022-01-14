UrduPoint.com

Govt To Introduce Smart Housing Schemes For Overseas Pakistanis: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Govt to introduce smart housing schemes for Overseas Pakistanis: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the federal government will introduce residential schemes under smart housing concept to facilitate the nine million Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the Federal government will introduce residential schemes under smart housing concept to facilitate the nine million Overseas Pakistanis.

The federal Cabinet has given approval for launching the state-of-the-art residential projects for Overseas Pakistanis, he said while talking to state news channel.

He said Pakistani expats might purchase the apartments through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA). The project was aimed at attracting remittances through RDA, he added.

Overseas Pakistanis were asset of the country, they were sending $30 billion remittances annually through RDA which showed their full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Commenting on the voting rights to Pakistani expats, he said it was first time that any govt recognized the expats services to the country. All credit goes to PM Imran who was strong proponent of Pakistanis rights living abroad, he said.

Farrukh said PTI government believes in empowering Pakistanis expats, wanted their involvement in decision making.

On the sustainability of Naya Pakistan Housing Project, he said nobody can roll back public interest projects, adding that the government engaged private sector for the purpose.

Banks were taking lead in the government residential schemes as it had distributed loans worth Rs40 billion and approved loans worth over Rs120 billion and loan applications worth over Rs160 billion were received, he added.

Talking about Sehat Insaaf Card, the state minister said government introduced complete health package for the citizens that covered multiple medical treatments like heart, child and mother care , surgeries and other major diseases.

A family under the card might get medical facilities up to Rs1 million, he said.

The 2020, he said would be a better year for Pakistan, he said and hoped that the country's economy would further strengthen during the ongoing year due to prudent policies of PM Imran Khan.

He said PTI was facing challenges at every front but our firm commitment would lead the country towards the path of development and prosperity.

He said PM Imran was determined to bring back the looted wealth of the country, adding that his government would continue to sensitize the public that how Sharif and Zardaris looted the national exchequer ruthlessly and send their ill gotten money abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Expats Lead Money 2020 Family All Government Cabinet Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for ..

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for the mega event

10 minutes ago
 Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With ..

Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With Possible New US Sanctions - L ..

5 minutes ago
 Man shot dead over land dispute

Man shot dead over land dispute

5 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

6 minutes ago
 44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's ..

44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's second citywide screening

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.