Govt To Introduce Special Package For Health, Education Sectors: CM Jam Kamal

Govt to introduce special package for health, education sectors: CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Friday said provincial government was bringing a comprehensive package for health and education sectors on priority basis.

He said this while talking to media after expressing condolence over the demise of provincial minister for food, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran's mother in Barkhan.

He said 20 billion rupees would be spent on respective hospitals of the province including Rakhni and Barkhan for provision of quality healthcare facilities to people at their nearest.

Significant changes will be made in Primary health centers, Basic surgery and emergency problems will be resolved,he added.

He said Telemedicine service would also be launched soon in Barkhan, as it was running successfully in Makran and Duki saying modern facilities were being provided in all remote areas.

He said roads play an important role in economic and social development, which is why the provincial government was paying special attention to the development of means of communication, highways were under construction in Rakni and Kohlu Sibi from Barkhan, while work will be started soon on Quetta to Karachi and Quetta to Punjab highway, he added.

He said we were focusing on collective issues to address them for wider interest of the people.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was accompanied by provincial ministers during his visit of Barkhan.

Earlier, the chief minister expressing condolence over the demise of Sardar Abdul Rehman's mother, prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

