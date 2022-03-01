UrduPoint.com

Govt To Introduce Technology To Improve Judicial System: Dr Farogh Naseem

March 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The government wanted to further improve the judicial system through the use of modern technology.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding implementation of law reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan, Foreign Ministry officials, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Woman Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz, Advocate General Islamabad and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bukhari.

The meeting discussed the Civil Procedure Code, issuance of inheritance certificate through NADRA, women's inheritance property rights law and anti-rape law.

Dr Farogh Naseem said if any better amendment was proposed by the provinces, it would be considered. The government wanted similarities in laws being implemented in Islamabad and in the provinces, and wanted to use technology to improve the judicial system, he added.

He said it would be ensured to publish all court decisions on the websites.

The law minister asked the participants to come up with proposals to bring the use of technology in the judicial system.

He said there was a need to take further steps to reduce the workload of courts. NADRA's inheritance certificate issuance system was out of the courts jurisdiction and that was why it was working so well and people are getting inheritance certificate and letter of administration in 15 days where it used to take years.

In response to a query from the Law Minister, the Foreign Ministry representative said 13 more NADRA counters had been set up abroad and work continued to establish more.

The KP representative briefed the meeting about the issuance of Inheritance Certificate and Letter of Administration through NADRA and presented the statistics.

The KP woman ombudsperson informed the law minister about the difficulties encountered during the work.

The minister was briefed on the implementation of anti-rape law in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and statistics were also presented.

