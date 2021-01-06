Govt to introduce uniform syllabus by start of next academic year: Shafqat

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said that a uniform syllabus will be implemented by the start of the next academic year.

Addressing a webinar, he said uniform national curriculum will end social segregation in the society.

The Minister said in the difficult time of pandemic his Ministry introduced Tele-School, Radio-School and E-Education portal to keep the education system working.

He said that introducing reforms in Islamic seminaries was also an important initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

More Stories From Pakistan

