Govt to introduce Yaran-i-Watan for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2020) The Federal government will introduce a digital platform named "Yaran-e-Watan" today to enable overseas Pakistani health professionals to give their inputs to overcome Coronavirus pandemic.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza while briefing the newsmen on overall Coronavirus situation in the world with particular focus on Pakistan.

He said work is underway on the guidelines for the holy month of Ramazan with the consultation of stakeholders concerned, which would be issued very soon for the people.

On Friday, Dr. Zafar Mirza said that Pakistani doctors’ associations in the US, UK and other countries had previously been involved in capacity-building initiatives, and the IT platform “Yaran-i-Watan” was being launched to bring them on board and channelize their possible role in today’s health emergency.

Talking about the mysterious dead-on-arrival cases reported in Karachi, Mirza said it would be premature to label them all as coronavirus deaths until the cause of death is established through testing. “I had detailed discussions with the Sindh minister for health and we both agreed that without tests, it was highly unfair to attribute all deaths to COVID-19, as is being done in a section of the media,” Mirza added.