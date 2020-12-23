Govt to invest Rs 640 millions in Katchery infrastructure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Local authority was all set to build modern infrastructure in district Kachery including bar rooms, parking plaza with adjacent offices with cost of Rs.640 millions.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak informed president district bar association Imran Arshad and general secretary Ghulam Nabi who called on the top district officer here Wednesday.

Construction of parking plaza and maintaining cleanliness within and outside of district Katchery were discussed in details.

DC said two storeys of proposed building to be built at basement would reserved for parking, adding that CM Punjab would lay foundation of the plaza to which invitation was forwarded to him.

A grand canteen would be built at third floor of the lawyers' chambers constructed within the building.

He said Multan Waste Management (MWM) was instructed currently to maintain hygiene and cleanliness across district Katchery. Moreover, medical health facilities through existing dispensary were augmented up to large extent, it was said.