UrduPoint.com

Govt To Investigate Purported Audio Leak From PM House: Rana Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2022 | 12:59 PM

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

The Interior Minister says that all agencies will be part of the probe.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an investigation into the audio leaks allegedly from PM House that featured the government officials.

Rana Sanaullah said that all agencies would be part of the probe.

The Interior Minister expressed these words while talking to a local private tv in Islamabad on Sunday.

The Minister said that there was nothing to worry about over phone tapping as it was common in the world.

He stated that it was premature to say that the security of the PM office was breached. However, he said it would be a serious issue if any spying device was found at the PM house.

The latest reports say that there were secret recording systems installed at the PM House which even government representatives were unaware of.

The PML-N members and Federal ministers, however, are reluctant to speak on the matter.

Last week witnesses two leaked audios; first audio allegedly featured PM Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others who were holding duscussion regarding PTI’s resignations.

The second leaked audio had gone viral on social media allegedly featuring PM Shehbaz about a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

Related Topics

India Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Defence Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Social Media Rana SanaUllah Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

28 minutes ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

40 minutes ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.