Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

The Interior Minister says that all agencies will be part of the probe.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an investigation into the audio leaks allegedly from PM House that featured the government officials.

Rana Sanaullah said that all agencies would be part of the probe.

The Interior Minister expressed these words while talking to a local private tv in Islamabad on Sunday.

The Minister said that there was nothing to worry about over phone tapping as it was common in the world.

He stated that it was premature to say that the security of the PM office was breached. However, he said it would be a serious issue if any spying device was found at the PM house.

The latest reports say that there were secret recording systems installed at the PM House which even government representatives were unaware of.

The PML-N members and Federal ministers, however, are reluctant to speak on the matter.

Last week witnesses two leaked audios; first audio allegedly featured PM Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others who were holding duscussion regarding PTI’s resignations.

The second leaked audio had gone viral on social media allegedly featuring PM Shehbaz about a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.