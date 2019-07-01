Govt to issue license to social media tour operators

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Tour operators use social networking sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, to attract people to travel with them.

After the steps taken by the current government to promote tourism, a large number of tourists are seen visiting the tourist spots.

The tour operators are increasingly using social media to attract people.

After the steps taken by the current government to promote tourism, a large number of tourists are seen visiting the tourist spots.

However, the question arises whether these tour operators have got a license from the government or not.

Speaking about this, TDCP Manager Operation said the increasing trend of tourism companies is a good thing as it promotes tourism.

The government has taken an important step in this regard by announcing to form a Tourism Development Authority in the budget. This authority will look into these matters, he said.

He said that the tourists should choose to travel with licensed tour operators. The tourists should check their office and license number before travelling with them.

He advised the people to never pay advance amount.

He further said that this authority will bring all tour operators under its umbrella which will make it mandatory for them to get a license.