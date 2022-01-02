Govt to keep working for welfare of people: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday that the PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government by providing health cards to the people of Pakistan had done which the most modern and richest states in the world could not do.

In his tweet on Sunday, he said: " The incumbent government will keep serving people to ensure their well-being. " The Punjab government would ensure implementation of the PTI's manifesto in a real sense, he added.

He said: " I pray to The Almighty, Allah, to keep the opposition away from the politics of self-interestand anarchy."