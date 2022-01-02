UrduPoint.com

Govt To Keep Working For Welfare Of People: Hasaan Khawar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Govt to keep working for welfare of people: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday that the PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government by providing health cards to the people of Pakistan had done which the most modern and richest states in the world could not do.

In his tweet on Sunday, he said: " The incumbent government will keep serving people to ensure their well-being. " The Punjab government would ensure implementation of the PTI's manifesto in a real sense, he added.

He said: " I pray to The Almighty, Allah, to keep the opposition away from the politics of self-interestand anarchy."

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Government Of Punjab Punjab Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

19 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

19 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.