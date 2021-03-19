UrduPoint.com
Govt To Launch 5G Service In December Next Year: Aminul Haque

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque Friday said under Prime Minister Imran Khan's digital technology vision, the government would launch the speedy 5G internet service in December next year.

It would be milestone towards the "Digital Pakistan" vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, which was aimed at promoting modern telecommunication services, resolve issues regarding the establishment of telecommunication systems and introduction of fast track processes, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, Aminul Haque said a special purpose vehicle would be set up, which would manage the fast network connectivity under 5G technology.

"We are confident that 5G service will bring economic benefits for the country," he said, adding it would revolutionize Pakistan's socio-economic landscape.

The minister said the ministry was in touch with the stakeholders to improve and modernize the infrastructure. "We will launch 5G in 2022 and prepare for its (spectrum) auctions," he added.

"We have to increase 4g penetration to cover almost 1.

4 million population before launching the 5G service," he added.

He said due to the investors' friendly policies of PTI government, a significant number of multinational companies were operating in the IT & telecom sector of Pakistan.

Replying to a query, Aminul Haque said it was a good news for the overseas Pakistani that the e-voting system would be introduced by the next general election, allowing them along with their resident Pakistanis to cast their votes.

The IT Ministry would provide technical support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting free, fair and transparent elections through e-voting machines. A final meeting in that regard with the ECP would be held on Monday.

He said the government desired that the next polls in the Azad Jammu & Kashmir should be conducted through e-voting system but unfortunately it was not possible. However, all arrangements would be in place to hold next general elections in the country through e-voting system, he added.

"The PTI's politics is based on transparency of the polls," he said, adding its government was working hard to ensure transparent elections in future.

