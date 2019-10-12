UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Launch Anti-polio Awareness Campaign For Parents At Federal Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

Govt to launch anti-polio awareness campaign for parents at federal level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The government has decided to launch an effective awareness campaign for parents at Federal level to ensure immunization of their children during every anti-polio vaccination drive.

According to official sources, the decision was made keeping in view the increasing number of polio cases which were being reported throughout the country particularly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radio Pakistan reported.

They said under the plan, public awareness would be created through media on all government advertisements to educate the people on prevention of their children from the crippling disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

9 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

10 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

10 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.