Govt to launch anti-polio awareness campaign for parents at federal level

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The government has decided to launch an effective awareness campaign for parents at Federal level to ensure immunization of their children during every anti-polio vaccination drive.

According to official sources, the decision was made keeping in view the increasing number of polio cases which were being reported throughout the country particularly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radio Pakistan reported.

They said under the plan, public awareness would be created through media on all government advertisements to educate the people on prevention of their children from the crippling disease.