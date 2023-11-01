Open Menu

Govt To Launch Crackdown Against Fake CNIC Holders: Caretaker Minister For Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti on Wednesday said that the caretaker government would launch a crackdown against the holders of fake Computerized National Identity Cards.

Serious action would be taken against those persons who had attained the CNICs and passports through illegal ways, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the law enforcement agencies were taking action against non-registered and illegal foreigners living in Pakistan since long.

"We will welcome foreigners in Pakistan with valid documents," he added.

To a question about incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, he said many illegal Afghan people had been found involved in the terrorist acts and street crimes.

"We can achieve maximum success in curbing terrorism after sending all such non-registered and illegal foreigners to their countries," he added.

Bugti said Pakistan was a nuclear power state, and anti-state elements were trying to destabilise through conspiracies.

As regards detention centers, he said all the required facilities were being provided to Afghan families at the detention centers.

About the time frame of shifting non-registered people to their home country, he said nearly three to four months would be needed to send them back to Afghanistan.

