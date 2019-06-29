Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday announced that the government would soon launch a full-fledged crackdown against the money laundering by plugging loopholes in the system left by the past governments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday announced that the government would soon launch a full-fledged crackdown against the money laundering by plugging loopholes in the system left by the past governments.

"Today, money laundering is the biggest curse in the country. Because you cannot keep it (looted money) in Pakistan, so you launder it abroad to conceal it. You inflict a double loss to the country - first by looting and then by sending it through Havala or Hundi in Dollars," the prime minister said while speaking in the National Assembly.

He said those, who had been blaming the government for rupee depreciation, should have also told the people the reason behind that.

By next week, he said, the government would come up with a comprehensive package for the agriculture sector and would bring the Chinese technology to enhance the yield.

He said new projects under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project would be announced soon as the construction industry would boost another 40 allied industries.

