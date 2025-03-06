Open Menu

Govt To Launch Digital Portal For Asset Declaration Of Officials On IMF’s Demand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:06 PM

Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s demand

A modern digital portal will be introduced; all officials will be bound to disclose their assets

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2025) The Federal government on Thursday decided to launch a digital portal for the declaration of government officials' assets in response to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s demand.

The Ministry of finance and cabinet division prepared a draft proposal, which would be presented to the IMF.

According to the government, a modern digital portal would be introduced, making it mandatory for all officials to disclose their assets.

In order to address the revenue shortfall, the government also decided to expedite the resolution of pending tax cases in courts, with the Prime Minister’s office providing assistance in this process.

The negotiations with the IMF delegation are underway on various issues including the electricity and gas tariffs, circular debt and national accounts.

The asset declaration framework would also be discussed and a final draft is expected to be presented to the IMF.

