UrduPoint.com

Govt To Launch E-passports By Early 2022: Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Govt to launch e-passports by early 2022: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the government would introduce an e-passport system by early 2022 which would facilitate people avoiding hassle of the manual system.

The director general of immigration and passports had been directed to ensure the launch of e-passport in next 100 days, he told media.

Addressing a press conference here he said the directorate was providing online passport facility to over 190 countries. The facility for citizenship cancellation and other services like emergency traveling document was also available online.

Sheikh Rashid urged the over staying government officials in foreign missions to return to the country at the earliest, otherwise they would be sacked from the service.

He said the government was fully focused to ensure implementation on National Action Plan, adding, those who had brought disgrace to the country would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

The minister said the government could give emergency travel documents to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif on short notice within 24 hours if he was ready to return to Pakistan to face trials.

He said he had asked the director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to tight noose around the persons involved in money laundering, especially to break the chain of Dollar hoarders.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana Mohammad Shamim's name had been placed on the Provincial National Identification List (PNIL)...so "he doesn't run away." There would be a meeting to deliberate his placement on the Exit Control List as well, he added.

He suggested the multi-party opposition alliance (Pakistan Democratic Movement) to change its date of march towards Islamabad from March 23 to 30.

As there were major headquarters of corps were present at the grand trunk road and war weapons were moved from the same route for Pakistan Day parade, so it was better for the PDM to review date of long march, he added.

Rashid said the government would handle the march peacefully if PDM did not disturb law and order in the federal capital during its demonstration.

To a question, he said there was no consensus among the opposition' alliance on date of long march, adding, they were making announcement (anti-inflation march) just to gain cheap publicity.

"Those who do not agree on date, how they can oust PM Imran Khan," he critically remarked.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Law And Order Long March Pakistan Day Road Rashid Same Alliance Money Federal Investigation Agency March Citizenship Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

17 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

37 seconds ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 7,175

39 seconds ago
 Laos plans to reopen country to fully vaccinated t ..

Laos plans to reopen country to fully vaccinated tourists in 2022

40 seconds ago
 Poland Expects No Positive Impact of Putin-Biden T ..

Poland Expects No Positive Impact of Putin-Biden Talks - Foreign Ministry

42 seconds ago
 Papua New Guinea holds mass Covid burial

Papua New Guinea holds mass Covid burial

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.