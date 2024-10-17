Govt. to launch eight flagship projects for development, progress of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A high level meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur decided to launch eight flagship projects in the province with an aim to build an inclusive, empowered and thriving KP by ensuring accessibility, fostering socio-economic development, providing social security and unlocking new trade opportunities for sustainable prosperity.

These flagship projects include provision of Life Insurance for all, establishment of a Provincial Islamic Takaful Insurance Company, launching of Solarization Program, Homestay Tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Construction of Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway, Construction of 120 Km long Transmission Line, Trade Corridors Hub and establishment of Debt Management Fund. All these flagship projects would be completed by the end of year 2027.

Decision to this effect was taken in a meeting that attended by Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Muzamil Aslam and administrative secretaries of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to establish a Provincial Islamic Takaful Insurance Company to meet the growing demand for Islamic insurance within the province and to run the social protection initiatives of the provincial government on sustainable basis with wider coverage.

It was further decided to construct Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway as an international trade corridor that will traverse through 12 districts of the province spanning over 365 Km and connect the province with the provinces of Balochistan and Punjab.

As integral western route, it will provide direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.

The meeting also approved project of 120 Km long 220 KV Power Transmission Line to be constructed from Swat to Chakdara. The project would facilitate evacuation of clean and environment friendly power to be produced through Hydro Power projects of the provincial government.

High level meeting also decided to establish Trade Corridors Hub at Torkham aimed at facilitating and streamlining the trade activities with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.

The meeting also approved concept of Homestay Tourism which is not only eco-friendly but would also help residents of far-flung areas to earn their livelihood.

In order to streamline the management of the financial matters of the province, it was decided to establish Debt Management Fund under the provincial government.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister said that all these projects would pave the path of financial self-sustainability of the province. “The purpose of these flagship projects is to empower the community for taking control of their socio-economic uplift through improved accessibility and exploitation of economic and micro resources and improved fiscal space at the disposal of the provincial government”, he remarked.

The chief minister maintained the initiative would prove to be a milestone towards promoting trade and economic activities and ensuring social protection of people living in the province.

