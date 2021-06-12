Govt to launch film policy soon: Fawad Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday announced that the federal government would soon launch a film policy for the revival of film industry with the provision of due incentives.

Electricity billing category of cinemas would be converted from commercial to industrial, besides waiving off taxes to give relief to investors, he said while addressing as a chief guest in the Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) Women Edition.

The minister said the government was offering loans of up to Rs. 50 million for film-makers within the age limit of 45 years.

Fawad Chaudhry also announced establishment of four institutions including media technology university, film school (to be established at Karachi), institution for performing arts and school for modern journalism for boosting film industry.

He emphasized upon universities which were offering mass communication discipline to upgrade their syllabi as per the modern world.

The Information Minister asked the people belonging to film industry to focus on the film markets of Turkey, China and Saudi Arabia.

"If the lobbies were not allowing Pakistani content, it should be sold in Netflix.

" he said.

He said that the Saudi Arabia was about to establish 2000 cinemas which was a great opportunity for Pakistani film industry to avail.

The minister said the government would provide conducive environment which was must for the revival of Pakistani film industry.

Fawad Chaudhry also shed light on the history of causes which led to the downfall of film industry in Pakistan.

He said that the society had been remained male dominant in the past but now the things are getting changed drastically.

In the past, he said that the most of the jobs needed physical strength while now technology had made every job easier due to which women could also perform better.

Earlier, panelists of PIFF in their discussion lauded the government's efforts for the revival of film industry in the country. The panelists were of the common view that the imposition of smart lockdowns under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was a brilliant idea to save the economy of the country from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panelists included former federal minister Javed Jabbar, President Karachi Film Society, Sultana Siddiqui and others prominent figures of the industry.