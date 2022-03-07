Govt to launch first ever gender policy on Tuesday

Minister for Planning Asad Umar would preside over the event while it would be attended by women cabinet members, parliamentarians and other stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is all set to launch the first ever National Gender Policy -2022 in the country's history on March 8 here on the eve of International Women's Day.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar would preside over the event while it would be attended by women cabinet members, parliamentarians and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile in his message, Planning Minister Asad Umar said Women's empowerment was a recognized global cornerstone of a nation's progress and prosperity.

The government is cognizant of the fact that gender equality is not just one goal, but is the key to delivering all the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals, as it is the prime enabler and accelerator for Agenda 2030.

He said women and girls must enjoy inalienable rights to education, health services, justice, safety and security, and economic resources including access to markets and right to property.

These rights, he said must be secured through legal and policy instruments that provide a blueprint for women's empowerment and development. In this context, the National Gender Policy Framework is an important milestone for Pakistan as it provides a critical roadmap for collective action for realizing women's rights within the frameworks established by the country's Constitution and progressive value systems.

� "This Policy Framework reflects the government's vision of a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan in which men and women have equal rights and opportunities to develop and thrive. We recognize the role of women as the drivers of sustainable economic growth," he added.

In Pakistan, we have succeeded in closing the gender gap to a large extent in tertiary education, and are committed to do so in the Primary and secondary education as well. Post COVID-19, the number of out of school children especially girls have increased globally and Pakistan was also impacted, he said.

This remains one of our top priorities and we fully recognize that the girls have been disproportionately affected. Under the Prime Minister's 'Kamyab Jawan' program, we are ensuring that young women have equitable access to loans and the skill development program so that they are able to contribute effectively to the economic growth of the country.

This Policy contains our government's clearly defined intent to provide women with the requisite rights and opportunities to thrive as equal and prosperous citizens of Pakistan. "I am confident that effective implementation of this Policy will contribute immensely to inclusive social and economic development in which women across social, political, and economic divides will play important and empowering roles," he added.