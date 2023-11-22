Govt to launch first national IT export strategy report on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday said that the government would launch first national IT export strategy report on November 23.

"This has been developed in collaboration with a top-tier international consulting firm — price water house Coopers (PwC) — for Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB)" he shared this on social media platform.

The minister expressed the hope that due the initiative, the country's exports would reach to $10 billion during next three years.