Govt to launch health card program from Jan 1 in Punjab: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said that the incumbent government would be launched health insurance program in Punjab from January 1, 2022.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that inflation was a global problem due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken various steps to provide relief to the masses.

She said that PTI would win the upcoming general elections 2023 on its performance as the government had uplifted the standard of life of common man across the country with its effective and prudent policies.

Criticizing PML-N, she said that it was not a political party as it created no space for the other senior political leaders to run the party without the dictation of Nawaz Sharif family.

Absconder Nawaz Sharif was involved in attacking the national institutes by playing political gimmicks.

She said that the corrupt mafia was trying to teach the economic policies to the incumbent government whose finance minister Ishaq Dar was himself allegedly involved in money laundering.

Zartaj said that Nawaz Sharif would be deported soon from the United Kingdom as he was already declared absconder from the court.

She said that first national security policy would be formulated soon adding the national economy was on the right track and exports of the country had significantly increased.