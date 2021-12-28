UrduPoint.com

Govt To Launch Health Card Program From Jan 1 In Punjab: Zartaj Gul

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 11:58 PM

Govt to launch health card program from Jan 1 in Punjab: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said that the incumbent government would be launched health insurance program in Punjab from January 1, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said that the incumbent government would be launched health insurance program in Punjab from January 1, 2022.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that inflation was a global problem due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken various steps to provide relief to the masses.

She said that PTI would win the upcoming general elections 2023 on its performance as the government had uplifted the standard of life of common man across the country with its effective and prudent policies.

Criticizing PML-N, she said that it was not a political party as it created no space for the other senior political leaders to run the party without the dictation of Nawaz Sharif family.

Absconder Nawaz Sharif was involved in attacking the national institutes by playing political gimmicks.

She said that the corrupt mafia was trying to teach the economic policies to the incumbent government whose finance minister Ishaq Dar was himself allegedly involved in money laundering.

Zartaj said that Nawaz Sharif would be deported soon from the United Kingdom as he was already declared absconder from the court.

She said that first national security policy would be formulated soon adding the national economy was on the right track and exports of the country had significantly increased.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Man United Kingdom Money January Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE addressing rise of Covid-19 infections with ad ..

UAE addressing rise of Covid-19 infections with advanced medical preventive syst ..

30 minutes ago
 Omicron dominant in Switzerland, triple-jabbed in ..

Omicron dominant in Switzerland, triple-jabbed in hospital

2 minutes ago
 England and Wales report record Covid cases

England and Wales report record Covid cases

2 minutes ago
 Biden Lifts Omicron-Related Travel Ban on Southern ..

Biden Lifts Omicron-Related Travel Ban on Southern African Nations - White House

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Monitoring Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine ..

Turkey Monitoring Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine - Defense Minister

2 minutes ago
 Omicron Strain Dominating in Netherlands - Health ..

Omicron Strain Dominating in Netherlands - Health Ministry

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.