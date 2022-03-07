Govt to launch Kamyab Jawan e-Sports initiative soon: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar on Monday said the government would launch Kamyab Jawan E-sports soon to explore their talent

The initiative would be launched in collaboration with Lahore Qalanders, (a Pakistani professional cricket franchise) keeping in view the interests of millions of Pakistani youth, the SAPM said while addressing a press conference here.

Flanked by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Qalanders, Atif Rana, he said the move would provide opportunities to youth in every format to present their talent.

Initially, he said the program would be started in 25 big cities across the country by engaging the students from universities, colleges and schools under digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government will register top ten e-gaming companies to provide e-sports facilities to the youth, he said adding that like other fields, huge transmission was also happening in the sports.

"E-sports have become a major industry globally as some of the top gamers around the world in a wide range of games as the games have good number of fans," he remarked.

He said Kamyab Jawan Program was working under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to empower and educate the youth to produce IT experts, leaders and national heroes.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Qalanders, Atif Rana said the launching of e-sports was aimed to structure the e-gaming and choose the talent to national level and the world around.

He said the core mission of Lahore Qalanders was to engage the youth in healthy activities and to revive sports culture in the country.

The country's youth, he said, had huge talents but due to lack of facilities it could not show desired results. He underscored the need to provide more opportunities to youth to brighten the name of the country. E-sports were likely to participate in the Asian Games and Olympics in the future, he added.