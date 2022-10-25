UrduPoint.com

Govt To Launch National Drug Use Survey

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Govt to launch National Drug Use Survey

Ministry of Narcotics Control and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is all set to launch the National Drug Use Survey Pakistan 2022-23 on Wednesday with the financial support of U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Ministry of Narcotics Control and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is all set to launch the National Drug Use Survey Pakistan 2022-23 on Wednesday with the financial support of U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

In 2012 and 2013, UNODC in collaboration with Ministry of Narcotics Control and other national stakeholders had conducted the national survey on drug use to estimate the extent and patterns of drug use in Pakistan.

The overall results of the survey revealed that approximately 6 per cent of the population � 9 per cent of adult male population and 2.

9 per cent of the adult female population - equivalent to 6.7 million people had used a substance other than alcohol and tobacco in the year preceding to the survey.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti will be the chief guest of the launch of survey.

The launch will be co-chaired by Federal Secretary Humaira Ahmed and will be attended by counterparts, senior government officials, international community, representatives of private-sector associations, development partners, academia, ambassadors, diplomats, and colleagues from UN agencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations U.S. Department Of State Drugs Male All From Government Million

Recent Stories

US Charges Couple Owning Hawaii Shipbuilding Compa ..

US Charges Couple Owning Hawaii Shipbuilding Company With Securities Fraud - Jus ..

27 seconds ago
 ATF 16&U Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-2): Asad stun ..

ATF 16&U Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-2): Asad stuns Asian No 1 Haider

29 seconds ago
 5G service revenue to reach $315 bn globally in 20 ..

5G service revenue to reach $315 bn globally in 2023

2 minutes ago
 At Least 10 UK Cabinet Members Resign as New Prime ..

At Least 10 UK Cabinet Members Resign as New Prime Minister Takes Office

2 minutes ago
 Normal life possible for patients with type-1 diab ..

Normal life possible for patients with type-1 diabetes: Experts

2 minutes ago
 Ministers Agree on EU Commission's Proposal on Joi ..

Ministers Agree on EU Commission's Proposal on Joint Gas Purchases - Czech Energ ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.