Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Govt to launch National Gender Policy on Tuesday

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) is going to launch National Gender Policy Framework-2022 here on Tuesday (March 8) on the eve of International Women's Day

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) is going to launch National Gender Policy Framework-2022 here on Tuesday (March 8) on the eve of International Women's Day.

The launching ceremony would be attended by Federal Minister of PD&SI Asad Umar, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Marazi, Parliamentary Secretary PD&SI Kanwal Shauzab, Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, first ever female general, said a statement is here on Monday.

The development partner of the ministry which included UNFPA, UNDP, UNESCO, Country Representative, UN Women, WFP, WHO, UNOPS, UNRCO, UNHCR, UNODC and ILO will also participate at the ceremony.

Women comprised almost half of the population in Pakistan. The provision of enabling environment is prerequisite for equal participation of women in economic activity that is a linchpin in the three growth strategy and SDGs.

Ensuring appropriate deployment of nearly half of the total population has a vast bearing on the growth, competitiveness and overall economy of the country.

Pakistan in recent past has adopted a number of key international commitments to gender equality and women's human rights the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Beijing Platform for Action, the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Despite all these initiatives, Pakistan's ranking for gender equality remains one of the lowest in the world. The Government of Pakistan being fully cognizant of its constitutional responsibilities for protecting the rights of the women.

Empowering women is indeed a top priority national agenda for which the Planning Commission pursued a strong manifesto for ensuring equal rights for women and had put in place a National Gender Policy Framework. It is noted that every year on March 8, International Women's Day is being celebrated to pay tribute to the women which plays a vital role in the country.

>