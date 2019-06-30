Govt to launch National Youth Development Index

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Youth Affairs Program has planned to launch National Youth Development Index (NYDI) by conducting a comprehensive survey throughout the country to observe their issues.

According to an official, this survey will help highlighting the issues of country's youth and making a comprehensive national level strategy to address their issues with input from the stakeholders concerned.

He said that for the first time in history of the country a door to door survey will be conducted to dig out youth's problems in various sectors including education, health etc. besides major issue of unemployment.

He said that there will be a set up to be formed for holding this important survey.

He added the set up may be a self independent or autonomous body which will be formed through an act of parliament like BISP.

He said that the main objective behind this plan is to give maximum benefit to the country's youth. He said that a policy framework will be formed with involvement of groups of known people or personalities from different parts of the country to have comprehensive inputs on youth issues.

He said that through a website they will get information or feedback on the project. It will definitely empower youth economically by creating more opportunities for them, he added.

\\778