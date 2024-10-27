Govt To Launch Nationwide Polio Vaccination Campaign From Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The government will launch a week-long nationwide polio vaccination campaign from Monday, tomorrow to protect over 45 million children.
Reinforcing Pakistan’s dedication to eradicating polio, the Pakistan Polio Programme is launching this vaccination campaign to address the resurgence of wild poliovirus and safeguard millions of children from the debilitating effects of polio.
This campaign aims to reach more than 45 million children across the country.
With unwavering commitment to eradicate polio, the Health officials called upon all parents and caregivers nationwide to play an active role in this campaign and ensure every child receives the polio vaccine.
The campaign will run from October 28 to November 3, aiming to vaccinate more than 45 million children under five years of age.
Additionally, Vitamin A supplements will be provided to enhance immunity.
This is Pakistan’s third nationwide campaign this year, launched in response to the alarming increase in polio cases, with 41 cases reported so far in 2024 and across 71 districts.
Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment, saying, “under the Prime Minister’s guidance, we are re-energized in our efforts to combat polio.
"
"Starting October 28, our polio workers will reach every corner of Pakistan, delivering the vaccine and securing a healthier future for our children.”
Encouraging parents to prioritize vaccinations, she said, “with the virus now present in 71 districts, the risk to every child is real. The Government of Pakistan is bringing this vaccine directly to your doorsteps."
She said, "Please welcome and support our dedicated health workers by ensuring your children are vaccinated.”
In a message, Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, urged parents to fully cooperate with polio workers.
He stated, “polio has no cure, but it can be prevented with this readily available vaccine. With the threat at an all-time high, we must act as one nation to keep our children safe through vaccination.”
Throughout the campaign, the Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and the 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline at 0346-7776546 will be available to assist parents with information and to report any children missed during the vaccination drive.
