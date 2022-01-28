Govt to launch one window operation to facilitate expats: SAPM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan Friday said that the government would launch one window operation facility in Islamabad within 30 days to provide maximum facilities to the expats.

He was presiding over a meeting with the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) officers here at the Commission's Punjab office.

The SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and first priority was to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis for which a comprehensive policy was also being formulated.

He said that under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, revolutionary measures were taken and all facilities provided under one roof to overseas Pakistanis in the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission which has brought a lot of relief to overseas Pakistanis.

He further said that overseas Pakistanis had got the right to vote during the current government, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking solid steps in this regard so that overseas Pakistanis could join the national mainstream by casting their vote in the next elections.

Mahmood-ul-Hassan said that overseas Pakistanis were the most valuable asset who had been of great help to their dear country during the difficult times of Pakistan including floods, Covid-19 and natural calamities.

Expressing his commitment, he said that he would do his utmost to make the liaison between the Federal and provincial agencies more effective and efficient for better service of 9 million overseas Pakistanis living in 160 countries of the world.

OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Imtiaz Ahmed, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Legal Raja Zubair, Director Revenue Muhammad Aslam Ramey and other officers were present in the meeting.