Govt to launch One-Window System for cosmetics sector: Khalid Magsi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, has announced the introduction of an integrated and simplified “one-window” quality assurance system to uplift Pakistan’s cosmetics industry.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to promoting exports and raising product standards to international levels, he said that all cosmetic products intended for human use will undergo strict and comprehensive testing.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation representing the cosmetics industry, which called on him to discuss the sector’s challenges, issues, and growth opportunities.

The delegation highlighted the lack of standardization, delays in testing procedures, and barriers to exports as major obstacles hampering the industry’s development.

They called for immediate reforms to support the sector's competitiveness both locally and globally.

Khalid Magsi assured the delegation of full government support and emphasized the need for effective collaboration between public institutions and industry stakeholders.

“Pakistani cosmetic products possess great potential, which can be showcased globally through improved policies, regulatory oversight, and stronger industry linkages,” he said.

He added that the Ministry of Science and Technology would enhance its role in policy-making, research and development, and industry facilitation to ensure the growth and global recognition of the local cosmetics sector.