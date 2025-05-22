Open Menu

Govt To Launch One-Window System For Cosmetics Sector: Khalid Magsi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Govt to launch One-Window System for cosmetics sector: Khalid Magsi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, has announced the introduction of an integrated and simplified “one-window” quality assurance system to uplift Pakistan’s cosmetics industry.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to promoting exports and raising product standards to international levels, he said that all cosmetic products intended for human use will undergo strict and comprehensive testing.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation representing the cosmetics industry, which called on him to discuss the sector’s challenges, issues, and growth opportunities.

The delegation highlighted the lack of standardization, delays in testing procedures, and barriers to exports as major obstacles hampering the industry’s development.

They called for immediate reforms to support the sector's competitiveness both locally and globally.

Khalid Magsi assured the delegation of full government support and emphasized the need for effective collaboration between public institutions and industry stakeholders.

“Pakistani cosmetic products possess great potential, which can be showcased globally through improved policies, regulatory oversight, and stronger industry linkages,” he said.

He added that the Ministry of Science and Technology would enhance its role in policy-making, research and development, and industry facilitation to ensure the growth and global recognition of the local cosmetics sector.

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle ..

Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

32 minutes ago
 IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested duri ..

IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest

39 minutes ago
 What Mahira Khan says about question to work again ..

What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?

55 minutes ago
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul ..

Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, ..

Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan