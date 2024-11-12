Govt To Launch Operation Against Drug Dealers Across Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Sindh Government has decided to launch a major operation against drug dealers across the province on Wednesday. The Excise and Narcotics Control Department will carried out the operation against drug dealers,
In the first phase, the operation will target two major cities, Karachi and Hyderabad. Subsequent phases will extend the operation to other districts of Sindh.
The Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon issued orders for an intensive operation against drug dealers. In connection with this operation, the Excise and Narcotics Control Wing was mobilized from across the province.
Senior provincial Minister Shrajeel Memon chaired an important meeting of the Excise and Narcotic Control Wing which was attended by Secretary Excise Muhammad Saleem Rajput, DG Narcotics Control Wing Aurangzeb Akbar Panhwar and other officers.
Senior Minister also directed that a phased operation should begin across the province, with the first phase focusing on eliminating drug peddlers in Karachi and Hyderabad.
He stated that by expanding the scope of the anti-drug operation, it would soon be launched in other districts as well. Our targets are crystal meth, ice, heroin, cocaine, and hashish, which must be eradicated at all costs, Memon said, adding that the police and Rangers are also prepared to cooperate with the Excise and Narcotics Control teams during the operation.
Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that with the introduction of the new anti-narcotics law, the responsibilities of the Excise and Narcotics Control have increased, we all have a role to play in protecting our future generations from the scourge of drugs and in ensuring a drug-free society.
Senior Minister said that prizes and commendations will be awarded to the officials for their best performance.
