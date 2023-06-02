UrduPoint.com

Govt To Launch Project For Providing Carts To Street Vendors

Published June 02, 2023

Govt to launch project for providing carts to street vendors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad on Monday directed for launching a pilot project for providing modern carts to street vendors free of cost with the cooperation of philanthropists and welfare organizations.

Chairing a meeting to review the projects for their welfare, the minister said that a dignified and safe environment to earn a living was the fundamental right of street vendors and peddlers.

For giving legal protection to their business, registration of carts should be done and necessary legislation should be made to issue business license to vendors, the minister added. Registration of carts and issuance of number plates to them would enhance the respect of street vendors and create a sense of security among them.

The minister said that a special survey should be conducted to determine the exact number of street vendors and carts in Lahore and suitable places should be identified for creating special zones for them.

He directed that modern design carts should be installed in certain areas like developed countries where food items and other essential goods would be sold.

The minister said that owners would get relief from extortion and blackmailing of various government officials. Instead, payment of nominal annual government fee would also benefit the public exchequer, the minister observed.

The minister reviewed a detailed presentation given by the Head of Special Monitoring Unit of Chief Minister's Office, Dr. Naveera and Hamza Tariq in regards to regularizing street hawkers in Lahore.

The presentation highlighted current challenges being faced by the informal economy in Lahore and discussed in length about the various global best practices that can be implemented in Lahore.

It was highlighted that the government of Punjab in collaboration with donor agencies has given free of cost vending carts to street hawkers in Lahore back in 2021.

A similar model with designated vending zones in Lahore was presented to the Minister Local Government.

Minister Local government emphasized the need for a legal framework to legalize and provide vending licenses to street hawkers in Punjab.

He directed the Local Government department to conduct consultative sessions with relevant stakeholders to launch a pilot project in Lahore where by providing safe and hygienic areas to street vendors.

He identified the urgent need to conduct a comprehensive survey of street hawkers in Lahore and identify areas with high concentration of vendors.

The Local Government Department aims to tackle this immense obstacle through impactful interventions and make legal amendments to protect the rights of street hawkers in Punjab.

