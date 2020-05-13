Govt to launch Radio channel to impart education to students: Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the government was planning to start a Radio channel for imparting education to students affected by the closure of schools and colleges due to coronavirus outbreak

Speaking in National Assembly on a motion moved by Prime Minister's Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan to discuss the situation arising out of current pandemic COVID-19, he said, "We are planning to launch a Radio channel for students whose studies had been affected due to closure of schools after start of coronavirus pandemic." He said a teleschool channel was available for students for 10 hours daily from 8 am to 6 pm. During the morning session, juniors were given classes followed by classes for seniors. The channel was broadcasting programmes from 8 in the morning till 6 in the evening every day and delivered content for the students of grades 1 to 12, he added.

He said the morning session included classes on English, Maths, urdu and General Science dedicated for junior students while the next session which includes all subjects was for senior students.

The minister also paid tribute to doctors, paramedical , nursing staff and police and administration and government employees for performing their duties during coronavirus.

He said unfortunately the opposition parties had not put forward any suggestion to control the coronavirus. "The opposition is just doing politics on the issue", he added.

He said the objective of the session was to come up with a joint strategy to deal with coronavirus, but it looked difficult as opposition was not serious on the issue.

He said it was a good sign that spread of coronavirus in Pakistan was not as severe as it was in the rest of the world. "The condition is much better if compared to rest of the world," he added.

He said National Command and Control Centre (NCCC) had been established for the coordination among provinces to formulate a joint strategy to deal with the COVID-19. He dispelled the impression that the government was confused on lockdown and said the government would continue to take care of daily wagers and poor people.

Shahida Akhtar Ali while participating in the debate said that COVID-19 had affected the whole world and their economies.

She thanked Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for constituting a parliamentary committee on COVID-19 and said suggestions put in it should be implemented to avoid spread of coronavirus in the country.

She asked the government to come up with a comprehensive strategy to deal with the coronavirus effectively. "The whole nation is looking towards Parliament for clear policy on the deadly coronavirus. It is responsibility of the elected representatives to help government in devising an effective policy on COVID-19." She said proper monitoring policy should be devised to check the relief activities across the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called on the federal government to lay out a comprehensive plan regarding official measures being taken to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

He said wearing of mask should be made compulsory for people visiting public places.

