- Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to benefit 500,000 households: Nasir Shah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 06:03 PM
Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that numerous complaints have been received regarding the Peoples Housing Program in the Sukkur division and directed that irregularities be removed and FIRs be registered against those involved
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that numerous complaints have been received regarding the Peoples Housing Program in the Sukkur division and directed that irregularities be removed and FIRs be registered against those involved.
He asked the Deputy Commissioners of all three districts, including Sukkur, Ghotki, and Khairpur, Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) and HANDS- a non-government organisation to take the lead in this regard as flood victims are a weak segment of society who are not position to make any complaint or Lodge FIRs.
The minister directed this during a meeting at the Commissioner's Office in Sukkur regarding the Peoples Housing Program and Solarization Program.
He said that the reconstruction of houses for flood-affected individuals is the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Although other provinces also suffered significant destruction and damages due to the floods, the reconstruction of houses has only started in Sindh, under the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he added.
He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Sindh Cabinet members are making efforts to implement the chairman's vision. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given strict instructions to give ownership to people's housing program.
He said that there is no issue of funds in the Peoples Housing Program. He said that the delay occurred due to the non-opening of the bank accounts of flood victims.
He said that there is no shortage of funds and the Sindh government had already released its share of funds in the first year of this program adding that donor agencies have also transferred their share of funds. He said that due to the efforts of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the federal government has recently transferred the first tranche of its share.
Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah directed the Deputy Commissioners to allot women with land ownership rights without delay and stated there should be no obstacles in this regard.
He also instructed that elected representatives, district, town, and union council chairmen be taken on board regarding the Peoples Housing Program.
Furthermore, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah asked SRSO and HANDS to support the district administration to remove obstacles in the program.
The provincial minister said that the Solarization Program will be launched next month, in which data from 200000 households has been collected through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). The Sindh government has developed a solar panel program in collaboration with the World Bank, which aims to provide solar energy to 10 districts in Sindh.
He said that the shipment of solar panels has arrived, and 6,000 households in each district will be provided with solar panels. He directed Commissioner Sukkur to closely monitor the Solar Panel Program to prevent any irregularities and mismanagement.
He said that the Sindh government is launching a solarization program, which aims to provide solar panels to 500,000 households across all districts of Sindh.
He said that more solar panels will be provided to the households in this program. He mentioned that the Solarization Program prioritizes off-grid areas, including arid, desert, and mountainous regions.
Shah directed the zonal in-charge of the Benazir Income Support Program to work on the data of the Sukkur Division in this regard. He stated that in this regard, discussions have also been held with the Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Additional Commissioner Muhammad Hajan Ujan, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Muhammad Bux Raja Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad, Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Zonal Director Benazir Income Support Program Abdul Hafeez Naper, and officials from SRSO and HANDS.
