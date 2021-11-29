Govt to lay network of highways to facilitate people: Governor

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Monday said that laying a network of national highways, providing comfortable travel facilities to the people and ensuring construction of wide roads were among the top priorities of the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Monday said that laying a network of national highways, providing comfortable travel facilities to the people and ensuring construction of wide roads were among the top priorities of the government.

He urged the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite the work on all the national highways under construction in Balochistan and ensure the use of quality materials.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing by the NHA officials at Governor House here.

Member West Zone Shahid Ehsanullah briefed Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha about the performance of the agency and highways under construction in the province.

The delegation included GM Coast North NHA Basharat Hussain, GM NHA Khuzdar-Kuchlak Project Noorul Hassan Mandokhel and Abdul Manan.

On the occasion, Governor said that roads were the most efficient means of transportation in Balochistan while National highways play a key role in national development and prosperity.

The construction of highways not only reduces the distances but also provides safe travel facilities for the passengers to reach their destination, he underlined.

He said that a comprehensive strategy needs to be formulated to reduce traffic accidents on national highways.

The Governor said that the increasing traffic accidents in the province could be controlled only through legislationin line with modern requirements.