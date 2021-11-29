UrduPoint.com

Govt To Lay Network Of Highways To Facilitate People: Governor

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 10:26 PM

Govt to lay network of highways to facilitate people: Governor

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Monday said that laying a network of national highways, providing comfortable travel facilities to the people and ensuring construction of wide roads were among the top priorities of the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Monday said that laying a network of national highways, providing comfortable travel facilities to the people and ensuring construction of wide roads were among the top priorities of the government.

He urged the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite the work on all the national highways under construction in Balochistan and ensure the use of quality materials.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing by the NHA officials at Governor House here.

Member West Zone Shahid Ehsanullah briefed Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha about the performance of the agency and highways under construction in the province.

The delegation included GM Coast North NHA Basharat Hussain, GM NHA Khuzdar-Kuchlak Project Noorul Hassan Mandokhel and Abdul Manan.

On the occasion, Governor said that roads were the most efficient means of transportation in Balochistan while National highways play a key role in national development and prosperity.

The construction of highways not only reduces the distances but also provides safe travel facilities for the passengers to reach their destination, he underlined.

He said that a comprehensive strategy needs to be formulated to reduce traffic accidents on national highways.

The Governor said that the increasing traffic accidents in the province could be controlled only through legislationin line with modern requirements.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Traffic NHA All Government Top General Motors

Recent Stories

Saudi Aramco Awards Contracts Worth $10 Billion fo ..

Saudi Aramco Awards Contracts Worth $10 Billion for Gas Project in Jafurah Field

42 minutes ago
 DC for 'open door policy' in all departments

DC for 'open door policy' in all departments

42 minutes ago
 Taliban Release Over 200 Prisoners in Afghanistan ..

Taliban Release Over 200 Prisoners in Afghanistan - State Media

56 minutes ago
 French Prosecution Demands Imprisonment, Fine, Pol ..

French Prosecution Demands Imprisonment, Fine, Political Ban of Former PM Fillon ..

56 minutes ago
 Eight killed in different incidents

Eight killed in different incidents

56 minutes ago
 Biden Ready to Release More Oil From Strategic Res ..

Biden Ready to Release More Oil From Strategic Reserve to Keep Prices Down- Ener ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.