Govt to leave no stone unturned in providing PPE to healthcare community: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday said the government would leave no stone unturned for safety and provision of Personal Protection Equipments ( PPE) to healthcare community.

He said this during a meeting with Provincial Doctors Association (PDA), Paramedics Association, Nurses Association and Malgari Doctoran of Awami National Party (ANP).

Taimur Jhagra thanked all associations for showing their support and solidarity in fight against Covid-19.

"PDA is one of KP's leading doctors organisations.

Their concerns on PPE are valid; I told them it is not money but global supply shortages that are a challenge. But, the healthcare community should know that GoKP will spend every rupee available for their protection," the minister said in his official tweeter account.

The minister also appreciated, an outstanding gesture by the office bearers of Malgari Doctoral (ANP affiliated) to come and offer their support.

Taimur Jhagra said the government has taken steps to increase testing capacity; across both the public and private sectors to check spread of Corona virus.