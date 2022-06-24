UrduPoint.com

Govt To Lift Ban On Already Arrived Shipments Of Luxury Items, Minister Assures KP Businessmen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Govt to lift ban on already arrived shipments of luxury items, minister assures KP businessmen

The federal government is likely to lift the ban on shipments that have already arrived Karachi Port before its decision to ban import of certain luxury and non-essential items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The federal government is likely to lift the ban on shipments that have already arrived Karachi Port before its decision to ban import of certain luxury and non-essential items.

In this regard, an assurance was given by Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar during a meeting with a high-level delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

The government had imposed a ban on import of certain luxury and non-essential items through notification: SRO/598 (1) 2022, issued on May 19, 2022.

The delegation -- comprising of former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former SCCI president Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, and Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar President Malik Imran Ishaq -- informed the minister that some shipments had been stopped at the Karachi Port even when they were arrived before the government's decision to ban import of certain luxury and non-essential items.

The federal minister revealed that the government was going to make an important announcement on June 27, 2022 (Monday) regarding lifting the ban on shipments of imported items, which arrived at Karachi Port before the issuance of the notification.

Moreover, Ghazanfar Bilour briefed the meeting in detail about the issues of collecting infrastructure cess by the Sindh government, and transporting shipments from Karachi port to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The federal minister assured the meeting that the issue would be taken up with the Sindh government and resolved amicably.

The SCCI delegation urged the federal government to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in the way of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit trade that would help to boost the local economy and create more employment opportunities in the country.

Hasnain Khurshid, Ghazanfar Bilour, and other members of the delegation thanked the federal minister for taking keen interest towards issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community and giving assurance for their amicable resolution.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Business Chamber May June Commerce From Government Industry Karachi Port Employment

Recent Stories

Acid attack: ATC remands two accused in police cus ..

Acid attack: ATC remands two accused in police custody

41 seconds ago
 Rahat Zahid's poetry collection "Abhi Thehro" laun ..

Rahat Zahid's poetry collection "Abhi Thehro" launched

43 seconds ago
 Pindi Police tightens noose against outlaws in Cha ..

Pindi Police tightens noose against outlaws in Chauntra Operation

44 seconds ago
 Karachi police chief suspends DSP over charges of ..

Karachi police chief suspends DSP over charges of corruption

46 seconds ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

21 minutes ago
 GSP plus status: EU mission reviews Punjab's steps ..

GSP plus status: EU mission reviews Punjab's steps

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.