UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Look After Children's Health By Ensuring Implementation On SOPs: Shafqat

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Govt to look after children's health by ensuring implementation on SOPs: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said the government will look after the children's health while ensuring implementation on anti COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The schools have been opened and the number of students show that the parents were satisfied with the policy of government for reopening of schools under strict COVID-19 SOPs.

He expressed these views during a visit to the various public and private sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory along with Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Ms Zia Batool to review the anti COVID-19 arrangements.

He also informed that the children of early classes were following the SOPs. He assured the parents that the government will take care of their children in schools.

DG FDE Ms Zia Batool said that anti coronavirus SOPs issued by government were being observed strictly in all schools of Federal Capital.

She said that FDE will not compromise on children's health.

She also informed that special directions had been issued to complete the children's syllabus timely.

"Our teachers were making all out efforts to minimize the educational loss of students due to pandemic" she added.

She assured for making surprise visits to schools to check implementation on SOPs.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Visit All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

11 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

11 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

11 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

12 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

23 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.