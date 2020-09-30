ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said the government will look after the children's health while ensuring implementation on anti COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The schools have been opened and the number of students show that the parents were satisfied with the policy of government for reopening of schools under strict COVID-19 SOPs.

He expressed these views during a visit to the various public and private sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory along with Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Ms Zia Batool to review the anti COVID-19 arrangements.

He also informed that the children of early classes were following the SOPs. He assured the parents that the government will take care of their children in schools.

DG FDE Ms Zia Batool said that anti coronavirus SOPs issued by government were being observed strictly in all schools of Federal Capital.

She said that FDE will not compromise on children's health.

She also informed that special directions had been issued to complete the children's syllabus timely.

"Our teachers were making all out efforts to minimize the educational loss of students due to pandemic" she added.

She assured for making surprise visits to schools to check implementation on SOPs.