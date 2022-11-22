Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Minister for Energy says development of the country is sole mission of present government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2022) Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir says all efforts are being made to accelerate the work on development projects to produce cheap electricity in the country especially in Hazara region.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Suki-Kinari transmission line project in Mansehra on Tuesday, he said development of the country is sole mission of present government.

The Minister said the Suki Kinari project transmission line is part of the projects for provision of affordable and abundant power supply.

He said the government is going to lower down electricity rates in near future.